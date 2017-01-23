Google honors disability rights leader Ed Roberts' 78th birthday with new Doodle
Users who visit Google's homepage Monday will see artwork featuring the wheelchair-bound Roberts as he gives a lecture to an audience alongside a filled whiteboard. "After contracting polio at age 14, Roberts was paralyzed from the neck down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
