GLAS Festival, Coming To Berkeley in March , Announces Official Competition Selections
The 2017 edition of GLAS Animation Festival, set to feature high-profile guests such as Brad Bird and Masaaki Yuasa, has announced its official competition selection. The list of 80 film selections can be seen on the GLAS web site .
