Ghanaian designer Mimi Plange on dressing Michelle Obama
Ghanaian-American Fashion Designer Mimi Plange says dressing Michelle Obama, First Lady of the United States of America for her appearance on a major talk show confirmed her "belief that anything is possible." Plange, who was born in Ghana and raised in San Francisco spoke to the folks at fashionista.com about what it meant to her to have dressed Mrs. Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
