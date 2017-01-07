Fourth suspect at large in attempted carjacking
Three people were arrested and one suspect is still at large following an attempted carjacking and robbery in Berkeley early Thursday morning, according to police. Police officers responded to the area of Dana Street near Bancroft Way around 1 a.m. on reports of an attempted carjacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC