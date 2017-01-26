For This Metal, Electricity Flows, Bu...

For This Metal, Electricity Flows, But Not the Heat

There's a known rule-breaker among materials, and a new discovery by an international team of scientists adds more evidence to back up the metal's nonconformist reputation. According to a new study led by scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and at the University of California, Berkeley, electrons in vanadium dioxide can conduct electricity without conducting heat.

