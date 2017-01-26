For This Metal, Electricity Flows, But Not the Heat
There's a known rule-breaker among materials, and a new discovery by an international team of scientists adds more evidence to back up the metal's nonconformist reputation. According to a new study led by scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and at the University of California, Berkeley, electrons in vanadium dioxide can conduct electricity without conducting heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|5 hr
|The Wookie
|271
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC