First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

Despite all the depictions and illustrations of star systems over the years, we have not been able to see the actual images of planets orbiting around a star. Now, for the first time, an astronomy graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley has created a stunning animation by stitching together direct images of a star system located 129 light years away from the Earth.

