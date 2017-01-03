Faye Carol settles in for residency at new Berkeley venue
The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol starts a two-month residency at the recently opened Back Room in downtown Berkeley, playing a series of Sunday late-afternoon concerts beginning this Sunday, Jan. 8. The R&B singer, who got into music as a child in Meridian, Miss., before moving to Pittsburg at the age of 10, has long been a Bay Area treasure. She was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award by the city of Berkeley and regional hall of fame inductions in both Pittsburg and Oakland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|8 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|11 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|18 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC