Faye Carol settles in for residency at new Berkeley venue

The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol starts a two-month residency at the recently opened Back Room in downtown Berkeley, playing a series of Sunday late-afternoon concerts beginning this Sunday, Jan. 8. The R&B singer, who got into music as a child in Meridian, Miss., before moving to Pittsburg at the age of 10, has long been a Bay Area treasure. She was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award by the city of Berkeley and regional hall of fame inductions in both Pittsburg and Oakland.

