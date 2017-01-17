Facts About Einsteinium
Einsteinium, the 99th element on the Periodic Table of Elements, is a synthetic element that is produced in extremely small amounts and with a very short lifetime. If the name seems familiar, it's because it is indeed named after famed physicist Albert Einstein, although he had nothing to do with the element's discovery or research.
