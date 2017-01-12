Facebook under fire for WhatsApp security backdoor
A security researcher has discovered a vulnerability in the way WhatsApp implements encryption, raising concerns that it will be exploited by governments to spy on users Facebook has come under fire for a serious vulnerability in WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption system, which puts users under the risk of surveillance. By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|3 min
|elmwoodero
|8
|Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|smhsidewys
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|Raiders
|Fri
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|Fri
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC