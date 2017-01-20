Facebook is looking at ways to mitigate the impact of fake news
Fake news has been top of mind for a lot of people as of late. After the presidential election in the U.S. and public outcry over the prevalence of false information on Facebook, the company announced measures to prevent fake news from appearing on the platform.
