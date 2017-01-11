EU Drug Oversight May Become - Mission Impossible' After Brexit

The European Medicines Agency, based in London, is likely to be relocated after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union, spelling uncertainty for its almost 900 employees. Even as the workload swells, some staff have left and the regulator faces the possibility of more departures, said Guido Rasi, its executive director. "That discrepancy is leading to mission impossible if it continues," Rasi said in an interview at the agency's headquarters at Canary Wharf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.