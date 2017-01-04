Escaped sex offender arrested at Berkeley homeless camp
BERKELEYSIDE : The U.S. Marshals Service and the Berkeley Police Department arrested a non-compliant sex offender in Berkeley Tuesday. George Blair, 35 - who had been wanted on a warrant out of Washington state after escaping from a "community custody" program there in October, according to authorities - was originally convicted in California after being found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with two boys, ages 6 and 9. Officers arrested Blair at a protest camp near the North Berkeley Safeway, at 1444 Shattuck Place, that had been set up by critics of the city's approach to allocating services to the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Tue
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC