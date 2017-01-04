Escaped sex offender arrested at Berkeley homeless camp

BERKELEYSIDE : The U.S. Marshals Service and the Berkeley Police Department arrested a non-compliant sex offender in Berkeley Tuesday. George Blair, 35 - who had been wanted on a warrant out of Washington state after escaping from a "community custody" program there in October, according to authorities - was originally convicted in California after being found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with two boys, ages 6 and 9. Officers arrested Blair at a protest camp near the North Berkeley Safeway, at 1444 Shattuck Place, that had been set up by critics of the city's approach to allocating services to the homeless.

