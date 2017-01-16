Economists: Trump, Fed Headed for Clash Amid Dollar Surge
Donald Trump and the U.S. Federal Reserve are heading for a collision that will almost certainly result in a stronger dollar, two leading economists said. "I see a likelihood for a major clash developing in the next year, year and half, between the Trump administration's desire to go for 3 to 4 percent growth and the growing attention of the Fed to emerging inflation in their own 2 percent mandate," Northwestern University's Robert J. Gordon told a conference in Paris on Monday.
