East Bay Park It: Oakley's Big Break needs docents
Volunteer docent Eddie Pacheco, of Antioch, pushes invasive water hyacinth along a garden tool near the kayak launching area in January 2015 at Oakley's Big Break Regional Shoreline. Pacheco was joined by more than 100 volunteers who grabbed, raked, hauled, pulled and dumped the weed that was choking the area waterways.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|2 hr
|Lips9945
|2
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
