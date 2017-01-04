East Bay Park It: Oakley's Big Break needs docents

Volunteer docent Eddie Pacheco, of Antioch, pushes invasive water hyacinth along a garden tool near the kayak launching area in January 2015 at Oakley's Big Break Regional Shoreline. Pacheco was joined by more than 100 volunteers who grabbed, raked, hauled, pulled and dumped the weed that was choking the area waterways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.