Deaths of couple and their cats baffle Berkeley police

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating the bodies of two people and two cats found inside an apartment unit on Monday and is calling it a "suspicious circumstance". The couple found dead with their two cats inside a Berkeley apartment were identified Tuesday by police, but it remained a mystery how they died.

