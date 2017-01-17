Ciel Bergman, Berkeley-born painter a...

Ciel Bergman, Berkeley-born painter and art professor, dies

Ciel Bergman, a Berkeley High School yell leader who once modeled for a Norman Rockwell painting, then later became an acclaimed postmodern landscape painter in Santa Barbara and Santa Fe, has died at 78. Ms. Bergman, born Cheryl Maria Olsen, died last Sunday in a Pleasanton care center.

