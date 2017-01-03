Catharine Clark Gallery opens a solo exhibition by Deborah Oropallo
Catharine Clark Gallery presents Bell the Cat, a solo exhibition by Deborah Oropallo on view January 7 - February 18, 2017. As with her previous exhibition, Guise, Oropallo's newest work investigates the legacies of gender and power in portraiture.
