Catharine Clark Gallery opens a solo exhibition by Deborah Oropallo

Catharine Clark Gallery presents Bell the Cat, a solo exhibition by Deborah Oropallo on view January 7 - February 18, 2017. As with her previous exhibition, Guise, Oropallo's newest work investigates the legacies of gender and power in portraiture.

