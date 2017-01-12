Cars in Berkeley Neighborhood Riddled...

Cars in Berkeley Neighborhood Riddled with Bullets

Read more: NBC Bay Area

Someone in Berkeley on Saturday opened fire in the area of Russell and Acton Streets, hitting a few vehicles in the process. Officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find damaged property, but no injured people.

