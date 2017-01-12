California Nail Salons Start To Inves...

California Nail Salons Start To Invest In Worker Safety

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

What stands out upon entering Mai Dang's nail salon, located on a busy street in Berkeley, Calif., is what's missing - the stinging smell of polish, remover and other nail products. That wasn't always the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 22 hr LOL 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu Sickofit 17,458
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) Wed Mishdaddy 144
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Wed Anon 8
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,283 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC