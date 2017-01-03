Cal-OSHA investigating carbon monoxide exposure at Berkeley construction site
Two of the injured workers were taken to Highlands Hospital in Oakland and released later that day. The third worker was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and stayed overnight, said Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|4 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|6 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC