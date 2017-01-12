Cal coaching rumor: Former Oregon LB ...

Cal coaching rumor: Former Oregon LB coach Don Pellum a Justin Wilcox target?

Cal appears to be on the verge of hiring their first assistant for Justin Wilcox straight from the Oregon tree : Former Duck offensive line coach Steve Greatwood has been reported as the first Cal hire. There are whispers that Wilcox wouldn't mind getting another reliable Oregon assistant on the staff.

