Cal coaching rumor: Former Oregon LB coach Don Pellum a Justin Wilcox target?
Cal appears to be on the verge of hiring their first assistant for Justin Wilcox straight from the Oregon tree : Former Duck offensive line coach Steve Greatwood has been reported as the first Cal hire. There are whispers that Wilcox wouldn't mind getting another reliable Oregon assistant on the staff.
