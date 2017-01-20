Buddhist Print Shop Taken to Court
Readers of PIworld.com may recall a 2014 story about a Buddhist retreat center in California , which was under fire from a citizen's group that claimed it ran an unlawful printing operation. The citizens group, Coastal Hills Rural Preservation , alleged that a permit given to Ratna Ling Retreat Center in Cazadero, Calif., allowing it to expand its Dharma Publishing printing operation, had violated county land use standards and state law.
