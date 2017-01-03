Boot & Shoe Service's Popular Pizza Headed to Berkeley
Berkeley is in the midst of a pizza infusion, what with the recent Lucia's opening , and now chef Charlie Hallowell has announced that he will bring his popular Boot & Shoe Service concept to town, which offers all-day fare, most popularly pizza. It's taking over Build Pizzeria at 2285 Shattuck Ave., so it sounds like the space is already outfitted for pizza operations, though Hallowell's team says the planning and buildout will take another year or so.
