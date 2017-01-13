Body found on Saturday near Berkeley City Hall; memorial planned for Tuesday at 5
A property owner in Berkeley called police after finding a body at the property Saturday morning, according to police. "First They Came for the Homeless" has asked community members to gather for a memorial for the woman, as yet not identified by the police, on Tuesday at 5 on the steps of Berkeley City Hall at 2180 Milvia.
