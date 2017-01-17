'Black Panther' Plot Details Reveal F...

'Black Panther' Plot Details Reveal Flashback Sequence of T'Challa

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Disruption

Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, made a strong appearance in Captain America: Civil War . The movie was quick at handing over the alpha role as "King of Wakanda" to the young superhero as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Disruption.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 10 min Ms Mack 184
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) 20 hr Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Mon Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Sun Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 14 elmwoodero 8
News Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16) Jan 14 smhsidewys 8
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC