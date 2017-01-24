Billy Elliot to Dance Into Berkeley Playhouse This February
Berkeley Playhouse continues their ninth season of professional theater for family audiences with the East Bay premiere of Elton John 's Tony Award-winning musical, Billy Elliot the Musical. The company's first staging of the musical adaptation of the 2000 hit film includes thirty actors under the age of 15 in two separate casts working alongside a company of professional adult actors.
