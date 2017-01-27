Berkeley: Who is the better judge of ...

Berkeley: Who is the better judge of books? Kids or critics?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

This year, the Berkeley school district held its own mock version of the Newbery Award competition, the most prestigious award for children's literature for readers. The district's winner? Ghost by Jason Reynolds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Le Jimbo 280
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Fri tomin cali 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Brittle Fingers 17,460
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Thu Local 10
My Home Town Thu Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC