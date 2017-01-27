Berkeley: Who is the better judge of books? Kids or critics?
This year, the Berkeley school district held its own mock version of the Newbery Award competition, the most prestigious award for children's literature for readers. The district's winner? Ghost by Jason Reynolds.
