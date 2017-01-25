Berkeley: Town hall meeting to address recent shootings
Mayor Jesse Arreguin and District 2 Councilwoman Cheryl Davila will host the meeting, at Frances Albrier Community Center in San Pablo Park, with the participation of the Berkeley Police Department. Berkeley City Councilwoman Cheryl Davila will co-host a town hall meeting with Mayor Jesse Arreguin at the Frances Albrier Community Center in San Pablo Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. BERKELEY - Mayor Jesse Arreguin and District 2 Councilwoman Cheryl Davila will host a town hall meeting Jan. 28 to address recent shootings in Southwest Berkeley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|5 hr
|Dudley
|265
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia"
|Dec '16
|Captain Yesterday
|20
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Reagan jr
|46
|Emotional kids, struggling teachers after polar...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC