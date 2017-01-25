Berkeley: Town hall meeting to address recent shootings

Mayor Jesse Arreguin and District 2 Councilwoman Cheryl Davila will host the meeting, at Frances Albrier Community Center in San Pablo Park, with the participation of the Berkeley Police Department. Berkeley City Councilwoman Cheryl Davila will co-host a town hall meeting with Mayor Jesse Arreguin at the Frances Albrier Community Center in San Pablo Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. BERKELEY - Mayor Jesse Arreguin and District 2 Councilwoman Cheryl Davila will host a town hall meeting Jan. 28 to address recent shootings in Southwest Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.