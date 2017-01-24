Berkeley Student Co-op to pitch housing deal at religion school site
Now that Pacific School of Religion and developer Mather LifeWays have dropped a plan to tear down most of the campus' buildings to build a senior housing complex, the Berkeley Student Cooperative wants to acquire one or two of PSR's off-campus buildings for affordable student housing. A man sits on a bench on the campus of the Pacific School of Religion is seen in Berkeley, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|260
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia"
|Dec '16
|Captain Yesterday
|20
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Reagan jr
|46
|Emotional kids, struggling teachers after polar...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC