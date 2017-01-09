Berkeley Student Activist Pablo Gomez Charged With Homicide, Stabbing

Pablo Gomez, Jr., the first murder suspect of 2017 in the city of Berkeley, California, is a transsexual or "queer", pro-Palestine, #BlackLivesMatter-supporting UC Berkeley student and "social justice warrior" , who is apparently studying "Chicanx/Latinx Studies." A suspect in a Berkeley homicide on Friday is in custody, police said Saturday.

