Berkeley Student Activist Pablo Gomez Charged With Homicide, Stabbing
Pablo Gomez, Jr., the first murder suspect of 2017 in the city of Berkeley, California, is a transsexual or "queer", pro-Palestine, #BlackLivesMatter-supporting UC Berkeley student and "social justice warrior" , who is apparently studying "Chicanx/Latinx Studies." A suspect in a Berkeley homicide on Friday is in custody, police said Saturday.
