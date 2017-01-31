Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Tony Taccone Announces Departure
Tony Taccone, the longtime artistic director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre , announced Tuesday that he will step down from his post at the end of the 2018-2019 season. The theater is one of the Bay Area's two largest repertory theaters, along with San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater .
