Berkeley Rapper Koran Streets Channels 'Above the Rim' in New 'Hard' Video: Premiere
Berkeley, Calif.-based rapper Koran Streets may not be a well-known name just yet, but he's been buzzing around the Bay Area for a few years now as an actor in the films Licks and Kicks , and he dropped the attention-grabbing You.Know.I.Got.It this past September. Today , he unveils the new video for "Hard" from the release, which Billboard is premiering below.
