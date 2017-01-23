Berkeley police looking for pair involved in armed robbery near UC campus
Two suspects came up to a man at 9:21 p.m. near Carleton and Ellsworth streets and asked for his property before striking him with a pistol, according to UC police. The suspects then took the victim's property and left east on Derby Street toward Telegraph Avenue.
