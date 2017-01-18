Berkeley police interrupt sexual assault in progress
Berkeley police stopped a sexual assault in progress on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of the suspect, according to police. Police say they got a call just after 3 a.m. about someone being raped in the area of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street.
