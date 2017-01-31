Berkeley Plaza, aka Harold Way, for sale, a fully entitleda

The 18-story project, approved by the Berkeley City Council in late 2015, is slated for 302 market-rate apartments and would involve demolition of parts of the landmark Shattuck Hotel and alterations to the existing Shattuck Cinemas. The site of a proposed high-rise luxury apartment complex known as The Residences at Berkeley Plaza that would rise high above this existing building.

