Berkeley: Pacific School of Religion and developer scuttle plan for senior housing complex
With the demise of The Mather, a planned five-story complex of 265 residential living units plus 12 suites for seniors with memory loss, 36 suites for those needing more care, and three apartments for visiting faculty, Pacific School of Religion is pursuing discussions with potential buyers for portions of its real estate and expects to announce another partnership soon. The campus of the Pacific School of Religion is seen in Berkeley, Calif.
