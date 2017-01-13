Berkeley Mayor to celebrate grand ope...

Berkeley Mayor to celebrate grand opening of cycling and fitness studio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The cycling and fitness studio chain CycleBar will celebrate the grand opening of its new Berkeley outlet at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 with an appearance by Mayor Jesse Arreguin, his office confirmed this week. The Berkeley outlet, which opened for business in November, is at 1929 University Ave. between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Milvia Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... 7 hr Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... 7 hr Local 1
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... 7 hr Local 3
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... 9 hr Local 7
Raiders 9 hr Local 4
Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team... 9 hr Local 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 11 hr Jim_Bakker 17,459
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC