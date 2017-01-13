Berkeley Mayor to celebrate grand opening of cycling and fitness studio
The cycling and fitness studio chain CycleBar will celebrate the grand opening of its new Berkeley outlet at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 with an appearance by Mayor Jesse Arreguin, his office confirmed this week. The Berkeley outlet, which opened for business in November, is at 1929 University Ave. between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Milvia Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|7 hr
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|7 hr
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|7 hr
|Local
|3
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|9 hr
|Local
|7
|Raiders
|9 hr
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|9 hr
|Local
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,459
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC