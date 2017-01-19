Berkeley mayor talks development issues at meeting of neighborhood groups

A largely friendly crowd of about two dozen people came to to hear new Mayor Jesse Arreguin speak about local issues at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Berkeley Neighborhoods Council at the Berkeley Art House Gallery on Shattuck Avenue - only one question could be considered critical about Arreguin's views on development. Arreguin, dressed in a blue sweater and bluejeans, was as informal as the space, which feels like a living room filled with old records, black light posters and photographs.

