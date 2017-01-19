Berkeley mayor talks development issues at meeting of neighborhood groups
A largely friendly crowd of about two dozen people came to to hear new Mayor Jesse Arreguin speak about local issues at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Berkeley Neighborhoods Council at the Berkeley Art House Gallery on Shattuck Avenue - only one question could be considered critical about Arreguin's views on development. Arreguin, dressed in a blue sweater and bluejeans, was as informal as the space, which feels like a living room filled with old records, black light posters and photographs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|13 hr
|American Independent
|226
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16)
|Jan 14
|smhsidewys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC