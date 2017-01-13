Berkeley: I-80 pursuit involving Cont...

Berkeley: I-80 pursuit involving Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy ends in crash

12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy crashed his or her patrol car during a pursuit on Interstate 80 Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on westbound I-80, just west of Powell Street and near the connector to the Bay Bridge, according to the CHP.

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Alameda County was issued at January 14 at 12:35PM PST

Berkeley, CA

