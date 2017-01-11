Berkeley homicide victim identified

Berkeley homicide victim identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRON 4

Police found Inman's body while investigating a stabbing where a separate victim was found on the 2600 block of Ridge Road around 11:46 a.m. that same day. 22-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. from North Hollywood, California has been identified as the suspect in both the stabbing and the homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 3 hr LOL 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 12 hr Sickofit 17,458
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) 21 hr Mishdaddy 144
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Wed Anon 8
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC