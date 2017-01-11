Berkeley homicide victim identified
Police found Inman's body while investigating a stabbing where a separate victim was found on the 2600 block of Ridge Road around 11:46 a.m. that same day. 22-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. from North Hollywood, California has been identified as the suspect in both the stabbing and the homicide.
