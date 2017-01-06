Berkeley: Homeless camp evicted yet again
A homeless tent camp near the North Berkeley Safeway store was dispersed shortly before dawn Friday, marking the 15th time since Oct. 1 that police evicted the group from various locations in and around the downtown area, according to one of its members A sign was posted on the median of Shattuck Place in North Berkeley on Friday, Jan. 6, where hours earlier police dispersed a homeless tent camp. BERKELEY - A homeless tent camp near the North Berkeley Safeway store was dispersed shortly before dawn Friday, marking the 15th time since Oct. 1 that police evicted the group from various locations in and around downtown, according to one of its members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC