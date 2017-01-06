Berkeley: Homeless camp evicted yet again

A homeless tent camp near the North Berkeley Safeway store was dispersed shortly before dawn Friday, marking the 15th time since Oct. 1 that police evicted the group from various locations in and around the downtown area, according to one of its members A sign was posted on the median of Shattuck Place in North Berkeley on Friday, Jan. 6, where hours earlier police dispersed a homeless tent camp. BERKELEY - A homeless tent camp near the North Berkeley Safeway store was dispersed shortly before dawn Friday, marking the 15th time since Oct. 1 that police evicted the group from various locations in and around downtown, according to one of its members.

