Berkeley: Developer pitches micro units as solution to homelessness

A prototype of a "MicroPAD" living unit is on display outside City Hall on Allston Way at Milvia Street, with open house hours from noon to 5 p.m. through Jan. 21, and again Jan. 23 and 24. Panoramic Interests, a company owned by developer Patrick Kennedy, proposes the MicroPAD - "PAD" stands for "Prefabricated Affordable Dwelling" - as a solution to the growing homelessness crisis. The 160-square-foot dwelling comes fully furnished with a bathroom and kitchen, and is designed to be permanent, according to an announcement from Panoramic.

