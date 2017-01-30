Berkeley Couple's Death Linked To Carbon Monoxide, Possibly From Laser Cutter Or 3D Printer
The mystery of the deaths of two people and their two cats in a Berkeley home last week has been preliminarily solved, and the cause appears to have indeed been carbon monoxide poisoning - this despite an early report that a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment complex had been ruled out. The couple, 35-year-old Roger Morash and 32-year-old Valerie Morash, were both MIT grads and living in a fourplex on the 3000 block of Deakin Street in Berkeley, and a friend tells Berkeleyside that they kept both a small 3D printer in their home, and a commercially produced laser cutter that was used in the home.
