Berkeley considers building 100-unit development of stackable prefab units
Local developer's modular pads are not the only option for such a building, but they're in the running When local micro-developer Patrick Kennedy parked one of his MicroPADs in front of his office in October-the 160-square foot prefab apartments are suggested as a solution for the homeless-Curbed SF was the second in line for a tour. The first was Berkeley Mayor Tom Bates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|45 min
|The Wookie
|226
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|CBee
|15
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC