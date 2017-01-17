Berkeley considers building 100-unit ...

Berkeley considers building 100-unit development of stackable prefab units

Local developer's modular pads are not the only option for such a building, but they're in the running When local micro-developer Patrick Kennedy parked one of his MicroPADs in front of his office in October-the 160-square foot prefab apartments are suggested as a solution for the homeless-Curbed SF was the second in line for a tour. The first was Berkeley Mayor Tom Bates.

