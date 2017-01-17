Berkeley composer's "Girls of the Gol...

Berkeley composer's "Girls of the Golden West" set in Northern...

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A world premiere by Bay Area composer John Adams, three complete cycles of Wagner's "Der Ring Des Nibelungen" and new productions of Richard Strauss' "Elektra" and Jules Massenet's "Manon" are among the highlights of the San Francisco Opera's 2017-18 season, opening Sept. 8 at the War Memorial Opera House.

