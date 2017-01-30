Berkeley Coffeehouse a Full-Fledged Refugee Supporter
It's been an emotional time for 18-year-old Batool Rawoas, a Syrian refugee who is one of eight immigrants working at 1951 Coffee Co., a Berkeley coffeehouse aimed at supporting Bay Area refugees. "I didn't learn only how to make coffee, but I'm learning how to communicate better with these people," Rawoas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Barros chingon
|297
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|13
|Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia"
|Dec '16
|Captain Yesterday
|20
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC