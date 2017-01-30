Berkeley Coffeehouse a Full-Fledged R...

Berkeley Coffeehouse a Full-Fledged Refugee Supporter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

It's been an emotional time for 18-year-old Batool Rawoas, a Syrian refugee who is one of eight immigrants working at 1951 Coffee Co., a Berkeley coffeehouse aimed at supporting Bay Area refugees. "I didn't learn only how to make coffee, but I'm learning how to communicate better with these people," Rawoas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr melvin perez 20,787
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 6 hr Barros chingon 297
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Solarman 13
News Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia" Dec '16 Captain Yesterday 20
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 31 at 12:00AM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC