Berkeley: Candidates for vacant council seat differ on approaches
The two candidates for the District 4 City Council seats both invoked the term "progressive" when they announced their candidacies last month, but their main backing comes from different constituencies. Ben Gould's endorsers include members of what is commonly referred to as the council's so-called moderate wing, while Kate Harrison's long list includes the current mayor and members of what is commonly referred to as the council's progressive wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|265
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia"
|Dec '16
|Captain Yesterday
|20
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Reagan jr
|46
|Emotional kids, struggling teachers after polar...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC