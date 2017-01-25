Berkeley: Candidates for vacant council seat differ on approaches

The two candidates for the District 4 City Council seats both invoked the term "progressive" when they announced their candidacies last month, but their main backing comes from different constituencies. Ben Gould's endorsers include members of what is commonly referred to as the council's so-called moderate wing, while Kate Harrison's long list includes the current mayor and members of what is commonly referred to as the council's progressive wing.

