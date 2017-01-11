Berkeley briefs: District 4 election;...

Berkeley briefs: District 4 election; presentation on 'Past and Future of Holy Hill'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

"The Past and Future of Holy Hill," is this month's Round Table discussion at the Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar St., taking place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The two candidates seeking to fill a vacant City Council seat in a March 7 special election broadly agree that affordable housing, environmental issues and the viability of local businesses are among the most daunting challenges facing the city. Ben Gould, an environmental analyst and researcher, and Kate Harrison, an international justice advisor, both have served on several city commissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 2 hr Dudley 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 7 hr Sickofit 17,458
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) 16 hr Mishdaddy 144
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Wed Anon 8
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC