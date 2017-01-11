Berkeley briefs: District 4 election; presentation on 'Past and Future of Holy Hill'
"The Past and Future of Holy Hill," is this month's Round Table discussion at the Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar St., taking place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The two candidates seeking to fill a vacant City Council seat in a March 7 special election broadly agree that affordable housing, environmental issues and the viability of local businesses are among the most daunting challenges facing the city. Ben Gould, an environmental analyst and researcher, and Kate Harrison, an international justice advisor, both have served on several city commissions.
