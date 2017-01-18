Berkeley, A Look Back: UC foreign enrollment tops nation in 1942
UC Berkeley, had more foreign students than any other institution of higher education in the United States 75 years ago. The Berkeley Daily Gazette reported Jan. 19 1942, that 641 students from other countries were enrolled at Berkeley; Columbia University was second, with 600.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|American Independent
|219
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,461
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Mon
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16)
|Jan 14
|smhsidewys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC