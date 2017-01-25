Berkeley, A Look Back: Star Grocery relocates, modernizes in 1941
Star Grocery represented "the most modern design in fine food markets" when it moved into its current building 75 years ago, after 20 years at a nearby location. Berkeley Historical Society This January 29 1942 Berkeley Daily Gazette photo shows the newly relocated Star Grocery on Claremont.
